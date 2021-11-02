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NorbzWorld: Remote Graphene (Control) Music? Things that make you go hmmmm..[01.11.2021]
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50 views • November 02, 2021
I have to be selective in what I say and how I present this so I don't get a strike for medical misinformation... so... what if... a hypothetical, this graphene is being used for nefarious purposes and people going magnetic is not just some random thing oopsy happening to a select few...
Things that make you go hmmmmm.
Shout out to Alexander over at LogicBeforeAuthority for sending this to me, he knows I 'm a music/frequency geek and that this would hit. Here is his channel go peep it:
LogicBeforeAuthority - 92.8K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL
2,115 views Nov 1, 2021
NorbzWorld
39.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fgupGApjKQI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Things that make you go hmmmmm.
Shout out to Alexander over at LogicBeforeAuthority for sending this to me, he knows I 'm a music/frequency geek and that this would hit. Here is his channel go peep it:
LogicBeforeAuthority - 92.8K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL
2,115 views Nov 1, 2021
NorbzWorld
39.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fgupGApjKQI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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