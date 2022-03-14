© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zelenko | General Flynn, Klaus Schwab Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Believes Free Will Is Dangerous
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • March 14, 2022
Fox News & Newsmax Took Biden Money To Push Deadly COVID Vaccines To Its Viewers - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/fox-news-and-newsmax-took-biden-money?s=r
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About How to Protect Your Health Against COVID-19: https://www.zstacklife.com/clay
Watch Dr. Yuval Noah Harari Explaining “The Dangers of Free Will” to Natalie Portman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ledJBbRfH8g
Yuval Noah Harari | "How Can We Get Global Agreement On AI (w/ Putin in Ukraine)?" https://rumble.com/vwtgvx-yuval-noah-harari-how-can-we-get-global-agreement-on-ai-w-putin-in-ukraine.html
Learn More About Karen Kingston At:
http://mifight.com/
Learn More About Bo Polny:
www.Gold2020Forecast.com
How Do the Nefarious Elites Shield Themselves from Accountability Behind Layers of Proxis?
Who Invests In Blackrock and Vanguard?
The Orsini family - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media/
The Bush family
The British Royal Family
The Rockefeller - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bill-gates-who-world-economic-forum-are-part-of-a-criminal-network-of-covid-conspirators/
The Rothschilds - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/who-owns-big-pharma-big-media-youll-never-guess/
What Does Blackrock and Vanguard Own? The Illusion of Choice
Vanguard is the largest shareholder of BlackRock, as of March 2021
BlackRock and Vanguard form a secret monopoly that owns 1,600 American firms, which in 2015 had combined revenues of $9.1 trillion.
They provide the illusion of choice
They control Pepsi and Coke
Vanguard and BlackRock are the top two owners of Time Warner, Comcast, Disney and News Corp, four of the six media companies that control more than 90% of the U.S. media landscape.
At Pfizer, the ownership is reversed, with Vanguard being the top investor and BlackRock the second-largest stockholder. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-authorize-pfizer-vaccine-for-adolescents-experts-question/
They own Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (who owns Google)
They own Intel
They own Shell
They own BP
They own BIG Pharma
They own VISA
They own Mastercard
The GCS Sophisticated and Elaborate Way to Launder Money to Manipulate Foriegn Governments
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
The Clinton Foundation
The George Soros Open Foundation
The Corrupt Business Leaders:
Henry Ford - 1938 Hitler gave the medal of honor to Henry Ford - In 1938, Germany awarded Ford the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, the country’s highest medal for foreigners. Ford received the award for his “humanitarian ideals” and devotion “to the cause of peace, like [Germany’s] Führer and Chancellor has done,” according to the proclamation Hitler signed. - https://www.history.com/news/henry-ford-antisemitism-worker-treatment#:~:text=In%201938%2C%20Germany%20awarded%20Ford,to%20the%20proclamation%20Hitler%20signed.
IBM - Create the world’s first punchcard computer system to run the Nazi concentration camps. IBM 'dealt directly with Holocaust organizers' - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/mar/29/humanities.highereducation
GM Made 75% of the trucks to finance the german war machine - documentation also reveals that while General Motors was mobilizing the Third Reich and cooperating within Germany with Hitler's Nazi revolution and economic recovery. - https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/general-motors-and-the-third-reich
The Rockefeller Foundation funded eugenics research, they created Zyklon B (the gas used to murder Jews in the Nazi concentration camps and owns RU486 morning after people - https://www.lifenews.com/2014/02/23/company-that-made-zyklon-b-for-nazi-holocaust-made-ru-486-for-abortions/
When Was Blackrock Founded?
They company was founded in 1988 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4foal20UTA&;t=62s
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About How to Protect Your Health Against COVID-19: https://www.zstacklife.com/clay
Watch Dr. Yuval Noah Harari Explaining “The Dangers of Free Will” to Natalie Portman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ledJBbRfH8g
Yuval Noah Harari | "How Can We Get Global Agreement On AI (w/ Putin in Ukraine)?" https://rumble.com/vwtgvx-yuval-noah-harari-how-can-we-get-global-agreement-on-ai-w-putin-in-ukraine.html
Learn More About Karen Kingston At:
http://mifight.com/
Learn More About Bo Polny:
www.Gold2020Forecast.com
How Do the Nefarious Elites Shield Themselves from Accountability Behind Layers of Proxis?
Who Invests In Blackrock and Vanguard?
The Orsini family - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media/
The Bush family
The British Royal Family
The Rockefeller - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bill-gates-who-world-economic-forum-are-part-of-a-criminal-network-of-covid-conspirators/
The Rothschilds - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/who-owns-big-pharma-big-media-youll-never-guess/
What Does Blackrock and Vanguard Own? The Illusion of Choice
Vanguard is the largest shareholder of BlackRock, as of March 2021
BlackRock and Vanguard form a secret monopoly that owns 1,600 American firms, which in 2015 had combined revenues of $9.1 trillion.
They provide the illusion of choice
They control Pepsi and Coke
Vanguard and BlackRock are the top two owners of Time Warner, Comcast, Disney and News Corp, four of the six media companies that control more than 90% of the U.S. media landscape.
At Pfizer, the ownership is reversed, with Vanguard being the top investor and BlackRock the second-largest stockholder. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-authorize-pfizer-vaccine-for-adolescents-experts-question/
They own Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (who owns Google)
They own Intel
They own Shell
They own BP
They own BIG Pharma
They own VISA
They own Mastercard
The GCS Sophisticated and Elaborate Way to Launder Money to Manipulate Foriegn Governments
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
The Clinton Foundation
The George Soros Open Foundation
The Corrupt Business Leaders:
Henry Ford - 1938 Hitler gave the medal of honor to Henry Ford - In 1938, Germany awarded Ford the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, the country’s highest medal for foreigners. Ford received the award for his “humanitarian ideals” and devotion “to the cause of peace, like [Germany’s] Führer and Chancellor has done,” according to the proclamation Hitler signed. - https://www.history.com/news/henry-ford-antisemitism-worker-treatment#:~:text=In%201938%2C%20Germany%20awarded%20Ford,to%20the%20proclamation%20Hitler%20signed.
IBM - Create the world’s first punchcard computer system to run the Nazi concentration camps. IBM 'dealt directly with Holocaust organizers' - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2002/mar/29/humanities.highereducation
GM Made 75% of the trucks to finance the german war machine - documentation also reveals that while General Motors was mobilizing the Third Reich and cooperating within Germany with Hitler's Nazi revolution and economic recovery. - https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/general-motors-and-the-third-reich
The Rockefeller Foundation funded eugenics research, they created Zyklon B (the gas used to murder Jews in the Nazi concentration camps and owns RU486 morning after people - https://www.lifenews.com/2014/02/23/company-that-made-zyklon-b-for-nazi-holocaust-made-ru-486-for-abortions/
When Was Blackrock Founded?
They company was founded in 1988 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4foal20UTA&;t=62s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.