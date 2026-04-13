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The Erosion of Free Markets and Rise of Monopolies, an interview with Chris Helali
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Are we really living in a “free market” — or just choosing between brands owned by the same giants? Power is consolidating, competition is shrinking, and small players are disappearing. The illusion of choice is stronger than ever. Is true capitalism fading into controlled markets? Time to question what “free” really means.

#FreeMarket #Monopoly #BigBusiness #MarketControl #Awareness


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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