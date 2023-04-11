A Healer for All Ages - Secret #6 to Become a Holistic Healer

Many nutrition coaching schools teach various diet theories, that’s it. Many herbalist schools teach the healing properties of herbs, and that’s all. Health coaching schools will teach various principles of holistic health and healing. That’s all. That’s probably why there are so many holistic health schools out there that are cheap and take just weeks to finish. The result is that their students finish their program without the complete knowledge to heal and therefore lack the confidence to become holistic healers. You’re not a holistic healer if you understand herbs and nutrition, but you don’t understand the health issues that people face. At Arukah.com, we also devote a good amount of time understanding the various health issues that a person will face during their lifetime. This includes how to coach people through pregnancy, through children’s infant, toddler, and childhood years, through adolescence, and then we move on to issues facing adults such as stress and infertility, and then finally anti-aging and the leading killers, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. This means that after learning about health principles, nutrition, herbalism, and other naturopathic healing methods, they also learn how to put all this powerful healing knowledge together in a practical way, to help people of all ages to live their healthiest and fullest lives. If you want to take your journey to becoming a holistic healer to the next level, I invite you to watch our virtual open house video and apply for certification. Then we’ll get on a discovery call, where we’ll review the steps our students take to become holistic healers, and answer any questions you may have, such as the requirements, deliverables, timeframe, our guarantee, payment plans, etc. Just go to https://arukah.com/virtual ​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind, body, and spirit. May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing. Sincerely, Mayim Vega Naturopathic Herbalist & Holistic Life Coach Founder of Arukah.com - The Holistic Life Academy



