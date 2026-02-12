© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New END TIMES Movie as laid out in Bible: Timeline of PROPHECY✝
Simon Delacre, filmmaker behind the upcoming theatrical release The Apocalypse of Saint John, sits down with John-Henry Westen to unveil a cinematic vision of the Book of Revelation unlike anything Hollywood has produced. Rejecting the dark, dystopian lens through which popular culture filters the end times, Delacre insists Revelation is first and foremost a prophecy of hope, one that explicitly promises a blessing to those who read and hear it.