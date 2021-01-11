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Kim Jong-un's Message for Joe Biden: We Will Bring U.S. 'to Its Knees'
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151 views • January 11, 2021
By Rick Moran Jan 10, 2021 3:15 PM ET
EXCERPT:
"With all the hubbub going on in Washington, poor Kim Jong-un must have felt left out and ignored. Kim doesn’t like to be ignored. If the world doesn’t pay attention to him for a few weeks, he’ll throw a tantrum and threaten to destroy his enemies."
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/10/kim-jong-uns-message-for-joe-biden-we-will-bring-u-s-to-its-knees-n1327923
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EXCERPT:
"With all the hubbub going on in Washington, poor Kim Jong-un must have felt left out and ignored. Kim doesn’t like to be ignored. If the world doesn’t pay attention to him for a few weeks, he’ll throw a tantrum and threaten to destroy his enemies."
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/10/kim-jong-uns-message-for-joe-biden-we-will-bring-u-s-to-its-knees-n1327923
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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