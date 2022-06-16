The Ukrainian Occupiers Threw People in Prison - for Russian Mobile Phone Numbers. 061522

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The Ukrainian occupiers threw people into prison for Russian mobile phone numbers.
Igor, a resident of the recently liberated Svetlodarsk, told the Donbass channel about this.
"People were afraid to say something on the phone. They could not communicate with their relatives normally, so as not to say something superfluous. We went from house to house, checked phones, allegedly signed up for something," Igor recalls.