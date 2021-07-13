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Peter Schweizer: Hunter’s Laptop Confirms ‘Joe Biden is a Direct Beneficiary’
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50 views • July 13, 2021
Peter Schweizer: Our Copy of Hunter Biden’s Laptop Confirms ‘Joe Biden Was a Direct Beneficiary’ of His Son’s Deals

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), said on Monday that his organization had confirmed that President Joe Biden “was a direct beneficiary” of Hunter Biden’s financial deals with foreign interests.

“We do have a copy, by the way, here at GAI of [Hunter Biden’s] laptop and all the files,” Schweizer said on the Sean Hannity Show. “It confirms that Joe Biden was a direct beneficiary.”

Schweizer explained how GAI cross-referenced Secret Service travel logs during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president to corroborate the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s emails.

GAI asked, “How can we demonstrate whether the emails are real?” … We already have, for example, Hunter Biden’s Secret Service travel records. They were released by Senator [Ron] Johnson’s committee. These are the official records that say the Secret Service traveled with Hunter to this location, to that location, etcetera.

So we asked, “Do the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop correspond with the travel records? If our email references that [Hunter] is in Dubai on a certain date, does that line up with the Secret Service travel records? Absolutely, 100 percent.
“We’re in the middle of the investigation now, but by the end of the year it will be completed, and it will take on a far more sinister tone than it has even now in terms of what it says about the Biden family and the vulnerabilities of the Biden family,” Schweizer stated. “It’s that bad.”

Hannity asked, “On a scale of one to ten, how bad are the coming revelations from this laptop?”

He added, “The coming revelations [from our investigation] based on what we are in the middle of right now, on a scale of one to ten — and you know Sean, I’m pretty cautious about this stuff — frankly are an eleven. It’s that bad.”

Hunter Biden claimed to not know whether the laptop in question was his. Asked in April of the laptop’s authenticity, he replied, “For real, I don’t know.”

There is growing evidence of Biden being a national security threat.
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investigationhannityhunter bidenlaptop
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