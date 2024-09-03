BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kamala's a BIG FAT LIAR: The DOORS "Light My Fire" Parody Song
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
612 views • 8 months ago

Kamala's a BIG FAT LIAR The DOORS Light My Fire Parody Song.

I'm sharing this video, that is found at 'Brian Coyne', posted Sept 1, 2024:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufG0WC2Osuo

Lyrics:

 The time for cackling is through

Joe Biden’s condition is dire

Now the party turns to you

It’s time to claim what you desire


Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala’s a big fat liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!


You only say what is untrue

You are a master falsifier

And when somebody fact-checks you

Like a chameleon you change your attire


Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala is such a liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!


You said that you worked in fast food

And put potatoes in a fryer

I hope they have a job for you

Come November when you are FIRED!


Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala’s a big fat liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!


Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

