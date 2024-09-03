Kamala's a BIG FAT LIAR The DOORS Light My Fire Parody Song.

I'm sharing this video, that is found at 'Brian Coyne', posted Sept 1, 2024:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufG0WC2Osuo

Lyrics:

The time for cackling is through

Joe Biden’s condition is dire

Now the party turns to you

It’s time to claim what you desire





Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala’s a big fat liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!





You only say what is untrue

You are a master falsifier

And when somebody fact-checks you

Like a chameleon you change your attire





Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala is such a liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!





You said that you worked in fast food

And put potatoes in a fryer

I hope they have a job for you

Come November when you are FIRED!





Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala’s a big fat liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!





Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!