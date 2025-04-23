BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 They’re Hiding It in Your Food – No Labels, No Warnings 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
526 views • 1 week ago

They're putting vaccine materials directly into your food—lettuce, tomatoes, even tobacco—and they’re not required to tell you. No labels. No disclosures. Just silent exposure. You won’t hear this on the news, but it's happening out in the open, and no one's sounding the alarm.


RJ Reynolds, the same company that engineered tobacco to be addictive, has bought out major food corporations and is now using that same tech on your groceries. Craving sugar? Junk? It’s not by accident—it’s engineered addiction. And now they’re adding mRNA technology into your food supply.


This is beyond outrageous—your kids are being poisoned while you think you’re making healthy choices.


💬 Join The Michael Gibson Alliance and connect with others who are taking action—detoxing, unplugging from the system, and building new communities rooted in truth, sovereignty, and health.

https://www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance

🛡️ It's time to protect your family before it's too late.


#WakeUp #ToxicFoodSystem #mRNAInFood #ProtectYourFamily #TheMichaelGibsonAlliance #UncensoredTruth #StopThePoisoning #FoodFreedom #DetoxToSurvive

Keywords
agendaexposealliance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy