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TruNews Headlines with Doc Burkhart - December 11, 2020
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147 views • December 11, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS headlines, the Australian government cancels a billion-dollar vaccine contract when patients start showing false positives for HIV; Dr. Fauci says that we will still need to wear masks after the plunge injection teams come to your neighborhood; and governors around the country are absolutely giddy with issuing ridiculous curfews. Doc Burkhart. Airdate (12/11/20)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-december-11-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS headlines, the Australian government cancels a billion-dollar vaccine contract when patients start showing false positives for HIV; Dr. Fauci says that we will still need to wear masks after the plunge injection teams come to your neighborhood; and governors around the country are absolutely giddy with issuing ridiculous curfews. Doc Burkhart. Airdate (12/11/20)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-doc-burkhart-december-11-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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