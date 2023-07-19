Create New Account
Cardinal Müller's Take On Pope Francis' Pick For The Synod | Fr. James Martin
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


July 14, 2023


In the wake of Pope Francis' scandalous picks for the upcoming Synod on Synodality, which is beginning to sound more like a 'Synod on Sodomy,' we thought we would remind you of the opinion of Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former Vatican Doctrine chief, about Fr. James Martin. Fr. Martin, was chosen as a personal pick for the Synod along with dissident Cardinals Cupich.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zuchk-cardinal-mllers-take-on-pope-francis-pick-for-the-synod-fr.-james-martin.html


Keywords
pope francissynodjohn-henry westenfr james martincardinal mullercardinals cupichscandalous picks

