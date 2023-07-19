Cardinal Müller's Take On Pope Francis' Pick For The Synod | Fr. James Martin

John-Henry Westen
July 14, 2023
In the wake of Pope Francis' scandalous picks for the upcoming Synod on Synodality, which is beginning to sound more like a 'Synod on Sodomy,' we thought we would remind you of the opinion of Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former Vatican Doctrine chief, about Fr. James Martin. Fr. Martin, was chosen as a personal pick for the Synod along with dissident Cardinals Cupich.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zuchk-cardinal-mllers-take-on-pope-francis-pick-for-the-synod-fr.-james-martin.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.