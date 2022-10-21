Ep. 2905a - EU Imploding, [CB]/[DS] Direct Funding Was Just Cutoff, Watch The Market

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2905a - Oct 21, 2022

EU Imploding, [CB]/[DS] Direct Funding Was Just Cutoff, Watch The Market

The EU is imploding, more and more nations are waking up and going their own way, tick tock. The people are not buying the fuel story, the people know that the [WEF]/[CB] are pushing this agenda. A Judge has ruled that the Obama created CFPB can not receive funding directly from the Federal Reserve. Watch the market.

