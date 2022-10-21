Create New Account
Ep. 2905a - EU Imploding, [CB]/[DS] Direct Funding Was Just Cutoff, Watch The Market
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2905a - Oct 21, 2022

The EU is imploding, more and more nations are waking up and going their own way, tick tock. The people are not buying the fuel story, the people know that the [WEF]/[CB] are pushing this agenda. A Judge has ruled that the Obama created CFPB can not receive funding directly from the Federal Reserve. Watch the market.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
politicsmarketseucentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

