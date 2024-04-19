Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the True Pope or False Prophet? - Part 2
channel image
High Hopes
3152 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
36 views
Published 14 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


April 18, 2024


For centuries Heaven has been giving messages to the Catholic Church to prepare its members for an unprecedented crisis: the rise of the False Prophet and a near total collapse of authentic faith within the Catholic Church. Are these warnings being fulfilled now with the papacy of Pope Francis? What would it mean for the Church if Pope Francis were the False Prophet foretold in the Book of Revelation? What will the False Prophet do to the Catholic Church, and are we experiencing the diabolic disorientation now? If so, how does Christ want His Church to respond? Find the answers to these questions and more in this two-part interview with Catholic author and prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral — famous for his expert analysis on the 3 Days of Darkness. Reyes-Ayral presents information about the False Prophet, what ancient prophecies say, and how Heaven wants Christians everywhere to be ready.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q7frn-book-of-revelation-is-pope-francis-the-true-pope-or-false-prophet-part-2.html

Keywords
prophecycatholicrevelationpope francispopefalse prophetresponsethe churchbe readydisorientationjohn-henry westentrue popexavier reyes-ayral

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket