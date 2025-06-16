🕊 THE LAW OF NOTICE AND WARNING 🕊

Many believe "you never know what God is going to do" — but Scripture says otherwise.

👉 "Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets." (Amos 3:7)

Whether it was Hezekiah, Peter, Paul, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. King — God provided notice. Warnings. Spiritual insight ahead of time.

⚖ The Law of Notice and Warning:

God reveals coming events so His people can prepare, pray, and respond in faith — not fear.

Whatever you’re facing today:

✅ Recall God’s promises.

✅ Apply spiritual deductive reasoning.

✅ Trust that what He has ordained, He will bring to pass.

✝ The just shall live by faith.