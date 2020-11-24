Cure for Corona COVID-19

Here one very easy to follow video. Download this. Spread the info. Time is short. This gadget will keep you healthy no matter what. Others will lay in bed but you will be running. Note: This tech is widely used in battlefields of modern warfare 2021 and onwards so maybe our group of scientists know what we are presenting here?



Point to remember and appreciate: I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.







I have quite some material elsewhere...Look for our scientist group using that as a search phrase to see our accomplishments.