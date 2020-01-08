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zHealthCafe - Healthy Body Challenge - by Youngevity
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3 views • January 08, 2020
Healthy Body Challenge Weight Loss Overview by Youngevity. Learn more or connect with us at -
https://90forlifeinfo.com/dr-wallach/dead-doctors-dont-lie/?ygid=100970875
Dr Wallach is a Nobel Prize in medicine nominee for his stunning discoveries in the use of trace materials to prevent catastrophic disease in the newborn. He's a recipient of the prestigious 1988 Wooster Beach Gold Medal Award for significant breakthrough in the basic understanding of pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis. He is also the recipient of the esteemed Klau Schwarz Commemorative Medal, recognized for his work as a pioneer in the field of trace element research.
https://90forlifeinfo.com/dr-wallach/dead-doctors-dont-lie/?ygid=100970875
Dr Wallach is a Nobel Prize in medicine nominee for his stunning discoveries in the use of trace materials to prevent catastrophic disease in the newborn. He's a recipient of the prestigious 1988 Wooster Beach Gold Medal Award for significant breakthrough in the basic understanding of pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis. He is also the recipient of the esteemed Klau Schwarz Commemorative Medal, recognized for his work as a pioneer in the field of trace element research.
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