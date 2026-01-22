Temptation & Deliverance: 2 Peter Chapter Two

#bibleteaching #2Peter #ChapterTwo #Series #Temptation #Deliverance #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #PaulDuffett #QuaintonBaptistChapel #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Paul Duffett leads us on our journey through the second chapter of our 2 Peter series. Paul from Quainton Baptist Chapel has found many points for comparison between chapter two and the book of Jude, which makes for another fascinating sermon from this popular preacher. Paul insightfully guides us, verse by verse, through the chapter's main points of temptation and deliverance.





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Recorded on Sunday, 18th January 2026.





