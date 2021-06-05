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Approaching Doom Presented By Martin Smith
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71 views • June 05, 2021
This is a solemn yet powerful message of truth. A message that we all need to seriously consider individually. Like it or not, time on this earth is fast running out, it is important for all of us to do some serious spiritual self examination; are we ready to meet our God?
From original upload: He was hated, persecuted, and called a prophet of doom. Let us take a look at the preaching and life of Jeremiah and see if we can get a foretaste of how the anti-typical Jeremiah will most likely be treated when they bring the same message to the world as well as the church.
From original upload: He was hated, persecuted, and called a prophet of doom. Let us take a look at the preaching and life of Jeremiah and see if we can get a foretaste of how the anti-typical Jeremiah will most likely be treated when they bring the same message to the world as well as the church.
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