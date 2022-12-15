12/14/2022 -- US Army Corps “not aware” that Flooding can spread radioactive particles?! Smh 🤦‍♂️

Create New Account
12/14/2022 -- US Army Corps "not aware" that Flooding can spread radioactive particles?!
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago

I have a direct interest in finding out results on this.


I grew up in Ferguson, Missouri...off Elizabeth Ave (next to pauls market for those who know the area).... exactly 0.8 miles from Coldwater creek ... lived there from birth until Freshman year of highschool ! 1976 until 1989. geocoordinates of my childhood home: https://www.google.com/maps/@38.75817... location of coldwater creek : https://www.google.com/maps/@38.77916...


Every year, my school would have a picnic at the end of the year, summer time starting.. at St. Ferdinand Park. And me and my buddies would go down past the lake TO THE CREEK to goof around........ https://www.google.com/maps/place/St+...

Guess what the creeks name is? Go see for yourself. Coldwater creek.

I'm not going to be nice about all this if I find anything..... so help me God, If I find even one spot above 100cpm we're going to have some issues.

_______________

My tweet on the topic: https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st...

Original news story (must be USA IP address to view): https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/spe...


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
