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Bob Saget Gets Booster Shot
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612 views • February 13, 2022
Bob Saget died at 65 within days after he announced on Twitter he just got the Booster. Of course, nobody will ever point the finger at these vaccines. Official cause of death is that he died of head trauma and that's what stopped his heart from beating.
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