VATICAN II, POPE JOHN THE XXIII, + DEMONIC UFO ENCOUNTERS !

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PT2
The Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, commonly known as the Second Vatican Council or Vatican II, was the twenty-first and most recent ecumenical council of the Catholic Church. It met in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City from 11 October 1962 to 8 December 1965, during the pontificates of Pope John XXIII and Pope Paul VI.
Pope John XXIII (born Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli;25 November 1881 – 3 June 1963) was head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City from 28 October 1958 until his death on 3 June 1963.
2:20POPE HAS UFO ENCOUNTER
4:18VATICAN II COUNCIL
17:26THE JESUITS