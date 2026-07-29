VATICAN II, POPE JOHN THE XXIII, + DEMONIC UFO ENCOUNTERS !

PT2

The Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, commonly known as the Second Vatican Council or Vatican II, was the twenty-first and most recent ecumenical council of the Catholic Church. It met in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City from 11 October 1962 to 8 December 1965, during the pontificates of Pope John XXIII and Pope Paul VI.

Pope John XXIII (born Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli;25 November 1881 – 3 June 1963) was head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City from 28 October 1958 until his death on 3 June 1963.