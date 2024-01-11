Create New Account
💥Poland has ERUPTED!! The fightback against the Globalists has begun in earnest
Breaking News: Poland’s right-wing opposition protest against newly elected pro-EU government who took control of state broadcasters and the state news agency as well arrested two former right-wing PM’s.


Poland is erupting in protest after opposition members of parliament were arrested and the Presidential Palace stormed on the orders of Globalist Donald Tusk.


He has also ordered the arrests of journalists and members of the media who do not agree with his World Economic Forum policies.


The fightback against the Globalists has begun in earnest in Poland.


