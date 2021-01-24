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RIOTS The Simple After MATH of Why Donald Trump Should Have Been Re Elected; Failing Democrats
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160 views • January 24, 2021
The Simple MATH the electorate is making regarding the riots, looting, violence, and chaos. Why Donald Trump is Guaranteed barring some new major disruption, is virtually guaranteed to Be Re-Elected. Failing Democratic policies.
#Riots #elections #voting
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#Riots #elections #voting
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