The WHO Stakeholder Principle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharmaceutical companies
have always wanted to be stakeholders, i.e. shareholders and thus
decision-makers at the WHO. In 2000, the Global Compact paved the way for the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to become the largest donor to the WHO and
is thus setting the tone there.
👉 https://kla.tv/22872
👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website