



This is German Independent Journalist Alina Lipp. That has pushed the truth of the Donbass to around the world. The Govt of Germany is trying to stop her doing this and has pressed charges of up to 3 years in prison for her sharing the truth through the media. They are censoring her and want to imprison her. IMHO, Cynthia, this channel creator. .





SHARE‼️ "You are killing children in Donbass with your arms supplies!" - Call of international journalists





New interactive map http://truemaps.info/ shows the names of all children killed in Donbass by Western weapons supplied to Ukraine.





"Every day the Ukrainian army shoots at us, at Donetsk city center - exclusively at civilian targets. Every day civilians die here. Why are you financing this?!" western journalists in Donetsk address their compatriots.





Videos and article:

https://rrn.world/expert-community/video-stop-the-arms-shipments-to-ukraine/





Alina's Telegram:

https://t.me/neuesausrussland/7796