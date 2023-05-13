First 3 parent baby born - Another way they are destroying Gods creation

Jim Crenshaw
May 13, 2023
They need to stop screwing around with Gods work.
Mother 72,000 + Father 72,000 = 144,000 = Gods creation. Think about that one...
72,000 x 3 = Abomination
Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/britain-1st-babies-born-country-dna-3-people-99220315
Source: Charliegirl72: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AUu1EGNRIKN7/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/otSg2tPrgdvX/
