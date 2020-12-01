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Laura Eisenhower - messaggio ai controllori oscuri - sub ita IsabelSoul - 24 4 2020
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73 views • December 01, 2020
Messaggio di Laura Eisenhower ai Controllori Oscuri dello scorso aprile 2020 ma sempre più attuale.
Fonte video in inglese originale, canale youtube: Laura Eisenhower
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTVqwL_6QCfKPiYc9UY7CeA
Laura Eisenhower's message to the Dark Controllers of the last April 2020 but more and more current.
Original English video source, youtube channel: Laura Eisenhower
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTVqwL_6QCfKPiYc9UY7CeA
Fonte video in inglese originale, canale youtube: Laura Eisenhower
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTVqwL_6QCfKPiYc9UY7CeA
Laura Eisenhower's message to the Dark Controllers of the last April 2020 but more and more current.
Original English video source, youtube channel: Laura Eisenhower
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTVqwL_6QCfKPiYc9UY7CeA
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