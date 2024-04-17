Create New Account
'REMOTE TOWING' 🌉⛴💥 THE FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE AFFAIR
Chuck Callesto - BOMBSHELL REPORT: ⚠️ Exclusive intel reveals that the attack on The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a TERRORIST ATTACK launched by the Chinese Communist Party on American soil, using “remote towing” technology on the “The DALI”. DEVELOPING..


VfB was one of the first to posit 'remote control' of the MV Dali - sometimes, you must be fearless


Source: https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1779856547096457555


Thumbnail: https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/national-international/francis-scott-key-bridge-location/3250904/

