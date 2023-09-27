DEEP STATE DECODES 09/27/23 EPISODE 708

WTF are We Doing Here?
Music intro: Karma's a B!tch Sophia Rayne
Video credit: https://www.theblaze.com/news/carjacking-karate-thwarted-oakland-video
https://rumble.com/v3kveyk--breaking-sep-24-2023-patrick-byrne-biggest-news-since-nov-3rd-2020.html 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Sep 24 2023 - Patrick Byrne > 'Biggest News Since Nov 3rd 2020'
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senate-introduces-short-term-bill-avoid-government-shutdown-rcna117503
https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=65131e5115f886afe07b767b
https://legalinsurrection.com/2023/09/after-2020-94-of-the-new-300k-jobs-went-to-people-of-color/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-25-recycle-expired-items-that-are-still-good.html
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.
https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble
https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB
t.me/DeepStateDecodes
[email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.