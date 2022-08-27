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https://gnews.org/post/p1dybdad1
08/26/2022 Miles Guo：The power struggle between the Zeng, Wang and Meng faction against the Xi faction intensifies; A series of domestic disasters have become their tools in this power struggle. But most importantly, fellow fighters, don’t forget the Covid vaccine catastrophe