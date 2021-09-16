© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fully Inoculated 27 Times More Likely to Develop Virus Symptoms than Uninoculated
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • September 16, 2021
Pearson Sharp, OANN reports on the new Study showing that 'Fully Vaccinated are 27 times more likely to develop Covid symptoms than unvaccinated'
Credit OANN and Pearson Sharp
OANN.TV
Credit OANN and Pearson Sharp
OANN.TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.