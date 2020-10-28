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Why would a Catholic vote Democrat? Father Frank Pavone reacts
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9 views • October 28, 2020
Catholic Priest and Director of 'Priests for Life' Father Frank Pavone, and Michael Voris of 'Church Militant' join Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo to break down statistics regarding the Catholic vote, the policies they feel people of faith care about going into Election Day, and more. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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