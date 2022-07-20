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Coming Boldly to the Throne
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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12 views • July 20, 2022

Imagine having unrestricted access to the President of the United States? How about the throne room of God? Just like with the president, only certain angels have access to God the Father, but the apostle Paul told us that Jesus has removed the veil to the holy of holies and seated Himself at the right hand of the Father.

His death on the cross was the final sacrifice, and as a result, Christians have the right to enter the presence of God, a privilege that was previously only accorded to the high priest once a year under the first covenant. This means we can stand with confidence before God the Father and communicate directly to Him without fear. Are you taking the opportunity to enter into the holy of holies on a daily basis to have a personal audience with your heavenly Father?

Are you living a victorious life in Christ or one of mediocrity? Remember, it's not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it! Don't walk away from the throne of grace but come boldly to it.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1369.pdf

The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 14: Coming Boldly to the Throne RLJ-1369 -- NOVEMBER 18, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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jesuschristiansacrificecovenanthigh priest
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