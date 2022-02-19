THE VAX, 5G & ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - DR. LEE VLIET & TODD CALLENDER

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If the 5G data and experimental Covid vaccine information shared in this interview with Dr. Lee Vliet & attorney Todd Callender is accurate, the fully vaxxed probably don't stand much of a chance in coming years - and the rest of us are at grave risk as well. Stand. Fight. Pray.
TAKE ACTION NOW:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
http://vaxxchoice.com/