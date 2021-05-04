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Jim Stephenson - WARNING Vitamin D Is Toxic!!
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
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143 views • May 04, 2021
Jim Stephenson is a vitamin D researcher and DOES NOT advocate taking supplemental vitamin d. Hormone D is actually a secosteroid and should be made in your skin with the sun and stored in the liver and fat cells in your body.

Want to learn more from Jim Stephenson and hormone D? Join his Facebook group below!

Jim's Website
https://www.facebook.com/groups/517807781731760/

Show page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/695

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JOIN THE EXTREME HEALTH ACADEMY!
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Keywords
immune systemvitamin dsunlighthormonesvitamin avitamin d3melatonincalcification
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