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Jim Stephenson - WARNING Vitamin D Is Toxic!!
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143 views • May 04, 2021
Jim Stephenson is a vitamin D researcher and DOES NOT advocate taking supplemental vitamin d. Hormone D is actually a secosteroid and should be made in your skin with the sun and stored in the liver and fat cells in your body.
Want to learn more from Jim Stephenson and hormone D? Join his Facebook group below!
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Want to learn more from Jim Stephenson and hormone D? Join his Facebook group below!
Jim's Website
https://www.facebook.com/groups/517807781731760/
Show page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/695
########################################
SHOW EPISODE SPONSORS BELOW
########################################
http://shop.extremehealthradio.com/product/omica-organics-12-stage-ro-water-system/
http://shop.extremehealthradio.com/product/stockton-aloe-one/
---
http://shop.extremehealthradio.com/product/magnetico-sleep-pad/
http://shop.extremehealthradio.com/product/surthrival/
########################################
JOIN THE EXTREME HEALTH ACADEMY!
########################################
What is the Extreme Health Academy?
It's your #1 resource for living your healthiest life.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
Get support, encouragement, motivation, inspiration & the education you need to turn your health and life around.
TO DATE WE HAVE...
Academy Content Count: 565 videos, 131 hours, 21 minutes, 39 seconds.
Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,264. Total Posts – 6,466.
NEW CONTENT ADDED MONTHLY...
* Weekly live sessions with Justin
* Ask Dr. Bergman & Justin Your Health Questions
* In Depth Monthly Courses!
* Live Monthly Workshops With Health Experts
* The Roadmap To Health - Your guide to changing your life!
* Incredible forum community to support your health journey - over 5,800 posts!
* Health Database - Find answers to your health questions FAST
* And so much more!
SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...
- Your Roadmap to Health
- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya
- Best Skin Ever!
- Unbreakable Bones
- Liver Rescue
- Whole Body Restorative Exercises
- Diabetes Mastery
- Adrenal Health Recovery 101
- Deep Sleep Mastery
- Heart Health Optimization
- Autoimmune Disease Solutions
- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!
- Build Invincible Immunity!
- The Hormone Optimization Course
- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing
Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
See you in the forums.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com :)
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FOLLOW US BELOW!
#####################
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
Website
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Newsletter
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