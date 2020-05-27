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Nutrition Energy - What Do Our Consumed Food Calories Get Used For? Doing Nothing? Actually Kind of
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8 views • May 27, 2020
This video discusses where energy we consume in the form of food goes/ what it is used for.
Here is a summary of the video: Most of the energy we obtain from consumed foods is used for breathing, causing our heart to beat, muscle contraction, basically when we do nothing (called RMR when sleeping/BMR when awake, about 1440C/day is used for this).
We also use energy to metabolize food. (about 10% of our consumed calories is used for this)
We also direct energy towards our muscles when we are active. Go figure…
“Maybe veganism can cure my blindness.” – a wise man.
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My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Here is a summary of the video: Most of the energy we obtain from consumed foods is used for breathing, causing our heart to beat, muscle contraction, basically when we do nothing (called RMR when sleeping/BMR when awake, about 1440C/day is used for this).
We also use energy to metabolize food. (about 10% of our consumed calories is used for this)
We also direct energy towards our muscles when we are active. Go figure…
“Maybe veganism can cure my blindness.” – a wise man.
Find me on:
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsimation
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gainsimation
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab4iUg0x6295xb0RffeuA
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gainsimation
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
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