BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vitamin D can minimize cancer risk - Dr Eric Berg
andreash
andreash
83 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
150 views • 5 months ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

Cancer thrives in a low vitamin D environment. In this video, I’ll share how vitamin D can minimize cancer risk and aid in cancer prevention. Find out how to overcome vitamin D deficiency and protect yourself against cancer.


0:00 Introduction: Vitamin D and cancer risk

0:30 Vitamin D function

1:30 Vitamin D benefits

1:56 Cancer explained

2:32 Cancer and the parathyroid gland

4:06 Vitamin D and cancer prevention

4:28 Vitamin D dosage

5:03 Vitamin D deficiency and disease


DATA:

https://orthomolecular.activehosted.c...

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/10/12/...


There are many ways that vitamin D function supports cancer prevention. Vitamin D triggers a cell to commit suicide if it’s damaged. It helps regulate cell growth and has potent anti-inflammatory properties.


Vitamin D enhances almost every part of your immune system, enhances chemotherapy, and makes insulin more sensitive. It downgrades genes that cause cancer and supports the gut microbiome, which is 80% of your immune system.


In a cancer cell, inflammation and a hypoxic, acidic environment block the absorption of vitamin D. Cancer also blocks the enzymes that allow you to convert inactive vitamin D to the active form. Cancer damages the liver and kidney, two significant sites of vitamin D metabolism.


Around 80% of tumors produce a hormone similar to the parathyroid hormone, which extracts calcium from our bones. This is why hypercalcemia is a side effect of cancer. When the parathyroid hormone goes up, it lowers and inhibits vitamin D. Too much calcium in the blood also inhibits vitamin D.


There are two systems of vitamin D: one that affects bone and calcium, and the other that supports the immune system. The bone system only requires a small amount of vitamin D every two weeks, while the other requires higher amounts daily.


When dealing with cancer, consider taking around 50,000 IU of vitamin D with magnesium, vitamin K2, and zinc daily. The World Health Organization acknowledges that vitamin D has anticarcinogenic properties.


Autoimmune conditions, osteoarthritis, tuberculosis, and HIV are also associated with vitamin D deficiency.


Along with increasing vitamin D3, the following epigenetic factors may help with cancer prevention:

1. Magnesium

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

3. Resveratrol

4. Quercetin

5. Curcumin

6. Berberine

7. Intense exercise

8. Sulforaphane

9. Ginger

10. Fasting

11. Low-carb diet

12. Probiotics

13. Infrared light

14. Decreasing stress


Keywords
healthcancervitamin dfooddr eric berg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy