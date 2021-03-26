Colombian Cannabis Pitch Deck Review

Green Health Colombia is a company from Colombia dedicated to sustainable agriculture and to promote research for the development of new products.Their goal is to structure and develop a high-performance, low cost company for the extraction of cannabis oil and the manufacture of innovate cannabis-based products, taking advantage of Colombia’s regulation and our team knowledge in developing and managing heavily regulated projects that require interaction between the public and private sector, as well as the communities.Green Health is betting on developing the MMJ cluster through a sustainable agricultural production, refine processes with quality and investment in R & D applied to clinical and scientific research for the elaboration of innovative products.Guest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorShow Notes:Custom Cannabis Pitch Deck Package Includes:15 slide pitch deckComplete explanation of each slideCreated by legal and financial Subject Matter Experts in the cannabis industry.Complete & customizable pitch deckHours of content explaining how to customize pitch deck for your team3 hours of Josh Kincaid’s time3 hours of Tom Howard’s timeCustomized pitch deck for your Team in a few weeks.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 683 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.