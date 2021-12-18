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Japanese Researchers Discover "Black Particles" Contaminating Covid Vaccines, Nearly Two Dozen Nations Ban Vaccines
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277 views • December 18, 2021
Japanese Researchers Discover "Black Particle" Contaminant in Covid Vaccines, Nearly Two Dozen Nations Ban Vaccines
Sources Cited:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-08-andreas-noack-dead-graphene-hydroxide-covid-vaccines.html
https://apnews.com/article/business-health-japan-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-c4d8c12f851c534e8ae3002cd58b63aa
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58405210
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-03-15/italy-france-germany-join-countries-suspending-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.ang.af.mil/Media/Article-Display/Article/2822398/new-york-guard-hosts-biological-chemical-dispersal-drill/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-18-pfizer-biontech-moderna-65000-minute-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/french-health-authority-advises-against-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-under-30s-2021-11-09/
https://www.businessinsider.com/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-countries-suspend-denmark-thailand-batch-blood-clots-2021-3
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-moderna-sweden-halts-use-in-under-30s/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/french-professional-soccer-player-leaves-game-early-reported-chest-pain-third-top-player-experience-severe-chest-pain-weekend/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-british-media-hardcore-vaccine-refuseniks-terrorists-deradicalized.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-cdc-nih-ecohealth-gain-function-coronaviruses-wuhan.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-covid-vaccines-triggering-psychiatric-disorders-hundreds-thousands.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/another-one-manchester-united-player-stops-play-leaves-game-early-reported-chest-pains/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10240501/Risk-COVID-19-infection-DOUBLES-90-days-second-dose-Pfizer-vaccine.html
https://reason.com/2021/11/23/covid-19-made-democracies-more-authoritarian-and-authoritarianism-even-worse/
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Medical Disclaimer: Nothing I say in this video should be mistaken for medical advice. I recommend you consult with your own physician regarding your individually specific medical issues.
Sources Cited:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-08-andreas-noack-dead-graphene-hydroxide-covid-vaccines.html
https://apnews.com/article/business-health-japan-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-c4d8c12f851c534e8ae3002cd58b63aa
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58405210
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-03-15/italy-france-germany-join-countries-suspending-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.ang.af.mil/Media/Article-Display/Article/2822398/new-york-guard-hosts-biological-chemical-dispersal-drill/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-18-pfizer-biontech-moderna-65000-minute-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/french-health-authority-advises-against-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-under-30s-2021-11-09/
https://www.businessinsider.com/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-countries-suspend-denmark-thailand-batch-blood-clots-2021-3
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-moderna-sweden-halts-use-in-under-30s/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/french-professional-soccer-player-leaves-game-early-reported-chest-pain-third-top-player-experience-severe-chest-pain-weekend/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-british-media-hardcore-vaccine-refuseniks-terrorists-deradicalized.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-cdc-nih-ecohealth-gain-function-coronaviruses-wuhan.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-covid-vaccines-triggering-psychiatric-disorders-hundreds-thousands.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/another-one-manchester-united-player-stops-play-leaves-game-early-reported-chest-pains/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10240501/Risk-COVID-19-infection-DOUBLES-90-days-second-dose-Pfizer-vaccine.html
https://reason.com/2021/11/23/covid-19-made-democracies-more-authoritarian-and-authoritarianism-even-worse/
Standard Disclaimer: All sounds, images, and information used are protected under the safe harbor of fair use for education, commentary, criticism, education, and reporting purposes. Any and all concerns should be addressed directly to me and I will rectify the situation as quickly as is reasonably possible.
Medical Disclaimer: Nothing I say in this video should be mistaken for medical advice. I recommend you consult with your own physician regarding your individually specific medical issues.
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