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Japanese Researchers Discover "Black Particles" Contaminating Covid Vaccines, Nearly Two Dozen Nations Ban Vaccines
Apollo's Artifacts
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277 views • December 18, 2021
Japanese Researchers Discover "Black Particle" Contaminant in Covid Vaccines, Nearly Two Dozen Nations Ban Vaccines






Sources Cited:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-08-andreas-noack-dead-graphene-hydroxide-covid-vaccines.html
https://apnews.com/article/business-health-japan-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-c4d8c12f851c534e8ae3002cd58b63aa
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58405210
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-03-15/italy-france-germany-join-countries-suspending-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine
https://www.ang.af.mil/Media/Article-Display/Article/2822398/new-york-guard-hosts-biological-chemical-dispersal-drill/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-18-pfizer-biontech-moderna-65000-minute-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/french-health-authority-advises-against-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-under-30s-2021-11-09/
https://www.businessinsider.com/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-countries-suspend-denmark-thailand-batch-blood-clots-2021-3
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-moderna-sweden-halts-use-in-under-30s/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/french-professional-soccer-player-leaves-game-early-reported-chest-pain-third-top-player-experience-severe-chest-pain-weekend/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-british-media-hardcore-vaccine-refuseniks-terrorists-deradicalized.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-cdc-nih-ecohealth-gain-function-coronaviruses-wuhan.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-14-covid-vaccines-triggering-psychiatric-disorders-hundreds-thousands.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/another-one-manchester-united-player-stops-play-leaves-game-early-reported-chest-pains/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10240501/Risk-COVID-19-infection-DOUBLES-90-days-second-dose-Pfizer-vaccine.html
https://reason.com/2021/11/23/covid-19-made-democracies-more-authoritarian-and-authoritarianism-even-worse/








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Keywords
mike adamsjapannatural newsbanvaccine dangersjosh smithbansjoshua smithapollos artifactsapollosartifactscovid contaminantblack particles
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