Why Your 12 Strands Were Locked & Who Profited From Your Sickness

Every demonization of an animal product made a specific group of shareholders very rich.





When butter was demonized, Unilever sold margarine. When eggs were demonized, Kellogg sold cereal. When red meat was demonized, Cargill sold soy. When raw milk was demonized, Nestlé sold infant formula. When animal fat was demonized, the seed oil industry grew from a niche product to the most consumed food ingredient on Earth. Every one of those products had been eaten by humans for thousands of years without incident.





Follow the money. The advice will start to make a lot more sense.





The same pattern plays out in the corporate church. Gateway Church promised 15% of tithes would go to global missionary work. Federal filings allege they pocketed the vast majority. The founder, Robert Morris, negotiated a multi-million dollar severance package instead of praying for forgiveness. Winston Bertino was just indicted for a $2 million wire fraud scheme—convincing 40 trusting church members to pour their life savings into fake rehab facilities while he gambled it away.





When a spiritual organization transforms into a corporate hierarchy, it stops serving the divine and starts serving its legal defense fund.





Meanwhile, Silicon Valley wants to move into your skull. Elon Musk's Neuralink—the computer inside your hand, your head—is marketed as the peak of evolution. But when you understand that your inner blueprint is connected to the ultimate source of all knowledge and energy, a microchip doesn't look like an upgrade. It looks like a dial-up connection to a dying matrix.





You were born with the genetic architecture for 12 active DNA strands. They left you operating on two. The other ten were labeled junk. You were told never to ask questions.





The med beds are coming. The Genesis 12 activation protocol works at 528Hz—the frequency of DNA repair. Six sessions over 12 weeks. Each activation is permanent. The first 200 participants are no longer the same species they were when they entered. They evolved.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.