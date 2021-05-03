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THE GREAT MENTAL RESET
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32 views • May 03, 2021
If you want to stay on a good and golden age timeline in this age of great resets, it does mean doing some ‘mental resets’ first. Here are 3 common mistakes to avoid when trying to successfully shift from an old world view to a new one.
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TOPICS COVERED:
01:44 – The biggest mistake people make and how to shift it
5:01 - How to contribute your gifts in the coming new era
14:29 – How to drop all the beliefs and roles that no longer serve
18:50 – Examples of people who brought their dreams into reality
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LINKS
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Explore Your Passion worksheet
https://courses.carlarieger.com/explore-your-passion-lp/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
01:44 – The biggest mistake people make and how to shift it
5:01 - How to contribute your gifts in the coming new era
14:29 – How to drop all the beliefs and roles that no longer serve
18:50 – Examples of people who brought their dreams into reality
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
Explore Your Passion worksheet
https://courses.carlarieger.com/explore-your-passion-lp/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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