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Breaking News: As of Midnight Tonight Ottawa Police Will Cut Off the Fuel Supply to the Truckers
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90 views • February 07, 2022
What will be next? The Food Chain. The Freedom Convoy will get interesting as Ottawa Police announced the protesters that they will not allow any more fuel going to the protesting trucks. Police will be charging those with bringing in the fuel with 'assisting an illegal activity'. If it is an illegal activity why haven't the police charged the protesting truckers?
Related video:
OTTAWA: AS OF MIDNIGHT POLICE WILL BE CUTTING OFF THE FUEL SUPPLY TO CONVOY
https://brandnewtube.com/v/cF7zjv
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Related video:
OTTAWA: AS OF MIDNIGHT POLICE WILL BE CUTTING OFF THE FUEL SUPPLY TO CONVOY
https://brandnewtube.com/v/cF7zjv
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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