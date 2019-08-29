When a Modern Society Turns Stone Age (857)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Craig Simpson from Radiant Creators and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 sat down during LeakCon 2019 in Denver to discuss preparing your mind, body and spirit as our societies move into the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum with never ending food price rises and the reset of our civilization.
NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution is now available through https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#pioneeringlifestyle #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #mentalshift #mentalpreparation
Find more incredible content for Radiant Creators in the links below.
Radiant Creators - Find Your Tribe http://radiantcreators.com/
Radiant Creators on iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/r...
Radiant Creators on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOFO...
______________________________________
***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
SUPPORT ADAPT 2030
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
http://www.Freedomslips.com
_______________________________________
ADAPT 2030 SOCIAL MEDIA
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/adap...
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
LBRY: https://spee.ch/@adapt2030
FB https://www.facebook.com/Miniiceage
TWITTER https://twitter.com/adapt2030
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org