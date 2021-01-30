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Η ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗΣ ΨΥΧΗΣ ΜΑΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΑΝΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑ ΥΓΕΙΑ ΑΛΛΙΩΣ ΘΑ ΓΕΝΝΙΟΜΑΣΤΑΝ ΟΛΟΙ ΣΕ ΑΠΟΜΟΝΩΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΖΟΥΣΑΜΕ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΠΕΘΑΙΝΑΜΕ ΣΕ ΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΑΠΟΛΥΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΣ
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2 views • January 30, 2021
Η ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗΣ ΨΥΧΗΣ ΜΑΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΑΝΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΑ ΥΓΕΙΑ ΑΛΛΙΩΣ ΘΑ ΓΕΝΝΙΟΜΑΣΤΑΝ ΟΛΟΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΠΟΜΟΝΩΣΗ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΖΟΥΣΑΜΕ ΚΑΙ ΘΑ ΠΕΘΑΙΝΑΜΕ ΣΕ ΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ «ΑΠΟΛΥΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΣ».
ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΑΓΙΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΗΡΩΕΣ ΠΡΟΤΙΜΑΝΕ ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΜΙΑΣ ΩΡΑΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗ ΕΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΩ ΖΩΗ, ΠΑΡΑ ΣΑΡΑΝΤΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΣΚΛΑΒΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΗ, ΣΤΑ ΠΑΘΗ, ΣΤΗΝ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ http://www.freevolition.gr/greece.htm .
ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΟΙ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΙ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΕΣ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΟΙ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΙΜΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΙΣ ΑΦΕΣΗ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΖΩΗ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ http://www.freevolition.gr/orthodoxy-homology.htm .
ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΑΓΙΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΗΡΩΕΣ ΠΡΟΤΙΜΑΝΕ ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΜΙΑΣ ΩΡΑΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗ ΕΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΩ ΖΩΗ, ΠΑΡΑ ΣΑΡΑΝΤΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΣΚΛΑΒΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΗ, ΣΤΑ ΠΑΘΗ, ΣΤΗΝ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ http://www.freevolition.gr/greece.htm .
ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΟΙ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΙ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΕΣ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΟΙ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΙΜΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΙΣ ΑΦΕΣΗ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΖΩΗ ΑΙΩΝΙΑ http://www.freevolition.gr/orthodoxy-homology.htm .
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