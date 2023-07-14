Create New Account
Angel Studios Directing People To Clinton-Podesta NGOs
Son of the Republic
We must not allow our emotions to blind us from logic and reason.

The Clintons, Podestas and their friends are demonstrably involved in criminal child sex trafficking. This group manages and runs Polaris, the ICMEC and NCMEC.

Angel Studios (producer of Sound of Freedom) is directing people to these same entities as a way to combat child trafficking.

Carlos Slim is the billionaire who has been funding Tim Ballard’s operation. He has also funded Hillary Clinton and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Pedophilia is how the hidden hand controls their puppet politicians.

This cabal is pushing a totalitarian surveillance state — as well as the idea of micro-chipping your children to keep them ‘safe’.


Reese Reports | 14 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64b1631bc31445217de49395

