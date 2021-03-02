From Taiwan To Iran, US Aggression Overtakes Biden's Promises

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The Biden Administration's promise to embrace diplomacy over Trump's perceived unilateralism took a blow last week with the US attack on Syria. That is not the only hot spot where diplomacy as we understand it seems to have been abandoned. Today we have a look at the three hot spots. And finally today...Dr. Seuss cancelled???