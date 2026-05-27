👽🛸Orange clown in Chief brags about releasing UFO files & how it's trending & people liking it - Distraction from Epstein Files

👽🛸The Orange clown in Chief brags about releasing files about UFOs and how it's trending and people liking it.



Guess what people really want to know, and your regime is withholding it on purpose, it's the Epstein files. Stop the drama clown.

Adding more Trump, on Iran:

💬🇮🇷 Trump says he's unhappy with the pace of Iran negotiations and has not ruled out the US resuming military action.



The US president said Tehran's current proposals are unacceptable, and that the US may have to "finish the job."



Trump also said the US will not ease sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran handing over its highly enriched uranium.



"No, no, absolutely not. No sanctions relief, no," he told PBS News when asked whether Iran would give up its highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief.



Earlier, media outlets published details of a draft US-Iran agreement that sources said the two sides had nearly finalized. The deal included unfreezing part of Iran's assets and lifting some sanctions and the US naval blockade in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.



However, Republican hawks launched a campaign against the deal. Trump appears to have buckled under the pressure and opted to harden his conditions again, potentially pushing any agreement on the Strait of Hormuz to the brink of collapse.