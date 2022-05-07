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Prepping 203: Everyday Carry - What Are You Hiding & Where?
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223 views • May 07, 2022
In our seventh installment concerning preparedness, David Pruitt of TheMiracleSalve.com joins me for a look at Everyday Carry. While some people have no consideration for when they are out and about, others think too lightly. David will challenge you to think about what you are carrying, what you should discard and what you might need should a dangerous crisis arise as you go throughout your day. He'll even get down to the nitty gritty of underwear!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-203-everyday-carry-what-are-you-hiding-where-video/
Visit David's Site & Use promo code SONSOFLIBERTY to get 10% off: https://themiraclesalve.com/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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