🎵Out In the Country
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 views • 2 days ago

A smooth jazz piece in a minor key unfolds at a relaxed tempo, led by clean electric guitar with lyrical, legato melodic lines, Warm electric bass provides a walking foundation, with soft brushed drums underscoring the laid-back mood, Lush keyboard chords add harmonic depth, Verse-chorus form alternates with expressive instrumental breaks, The mix is pristine with gentle reverb on guitar and keys, enhancing spaciousness and the melancholic atmosphere

[Intro]
[Acoustic guitar strumming, light percussion]

[Verse 1]
Whenever I need to leave it all behind
Or feel the need to get away
I find a quiet place, far from the human race
Out in the country

[Chorus]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'

[Verse 2]
Whenever I feel them closing in on me
Or need a bit of room to move
When life becomes too fast, I find relief at last
Out in the country

[Chorus]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'

[Instrumental Break]
[Harmonica solo or melodic guitar lead]

[Bridge/Outro]
[Building energy, layered harmonies]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'

[Refrain]
[Slower, more reflective]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'

[Final Line]
Before the breathin' air is gone...
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime...

[End]
[Fade out with acoustic strumming]

a smooth jazz piece in a minor key unfolds at a relaxed tempoled by clean electric guitar with lyricallegato melodic lineswarm electric bass provides a walking foundationwith soft brushed drums underscoring the laid-back moodlush keyboard chords add harmonic depthverse-chorus form alternates with expressive instrumental breaksthe mix is pristine with gentle reverb on guitar and keysenhancing spaciousness and the melancholic atmosphere
