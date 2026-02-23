A smooth jazz piece in a minor key unfolds at a relaxed tempo, led by clean electric guitar with lyrical, legato melodic lines, Warm electric bass provides a walking foundation, with soft brushed drums underscoring the laid-back mood, Lush keyboard chords add harmonic depth, Verse-chorus form alternates with expressive instrumental breaks, The mix is pristine with gentle reverb on guitar and keys, enhancing spaciousness and the melancholic atmosphere

[Intro]

[Acoustic guitar strumming, light percussion]



[Verse 1]

Whenever I need to leave it all behind

Or feel the need to get away

I find a quiet place, far from the human race

Out in the country



[Chorus]

Before the breathin' air is gone

Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime

Out where the rivers like to run

I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'



[Verse 2]

Whenever I feel them closing in on me

Or need a bit of room to move

When life becomes too fast, I find relief at last

Out in the country



[Chorus]

Before the breathin' air is gone

Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime

Out where the rivers like to run

I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'



[Instrumental Break]

[Harmonica solo or melodic guitar lead]



[Bridge/Outro]

[Building energy, layered harmonies]

Before the breathin' air is gone

Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime

Out where the rivers like to run

I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'



[Refrain]

[Slower, more reflective]

Before the breathin' air is gone

Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime

Out where the rivers like to run

I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'



[Final Line]

Before the breathin' air is gone...

Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime...



[End]

[Fade out with acoustic strumming]

