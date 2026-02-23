© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A smooth jazz piece in a minor key unfolds at a relaxed tempo, led by clean electric guitar with lyrical, legato melodic lines, Warm electric bass provides a walking foundation, with soft brushed drums underscoring the laid-back mood, Lush keyboard chords add harmonic depth, Verse-chorus form alternates with expressive instrumental breaks, The mix is pristine with gentle reverb on guitar and keys, enhancing spaciousness and the melancholic atmosphere
[Intro]
[Acoustic guitar strumming, light percussion]
[Verse 1]
Whenever I need to leave it all behind
Or feel the need to get away
I find a quiet place, far from the human race
Out in the country
[Chorus]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'
[Verse 2]
Whenever I feel them closing in on me
Or need a bit of room to move
When life becomes too fast, I find relief at last
Out in the country
[Chorus]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'
[Instrumental Break]
[Harmonica solo or melodic guitar lead]
[Bridge/Outro]
[Building energy, layered harmonies]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'
[Refrain]
[Slower, more reflective]
Before the breathin' air is gone
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime
Out where the rivers like to run
I stand alone and take back somethin' worth rememberin'
[Final Line]
Before the breathin' air is gone...
Before the sun is just a bright spot in the nighttime...
[End]
[Fade out with acoustic strumming]